Weather Alert

...AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE... AREAS OF FOG...LOCALLY DENSE...WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND ACROSS INTERIOR EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA OVERNIGHT. VISIBILITIES WILL BE RESTRICTED TO LESS THAN 1/2 MILE. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF DENSE FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.