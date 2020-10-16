An antique shop owner for more than 21 years, Lisa Verrastro is used to finding beauty in things with a past.
Verrastro would look at an antique chair and know there was something there besides wood and fabric. There was a story.
“I would wonder who sat in it,” Verrastro said. “I’ve always been drawn to history.”
Verrastro closed her antique shop, Gramma’s Attic, in Huntington Beach, California, and moved to Hertford earlier this year. She was already familiar with Hertford because she had purchased the “Cupcake House” — a structure known for its ornate stained-glass windows — as a vacation home in 2016.
“This is home now,” said Verrastro. “I love it here so much.”
Verrastro brought four show goats, a mini donkey named Mr. Tom, and a recently acquired red pig named Hugo to join her on her new journey.
Verrastro is using her knowledge of business and antiques to restore her newly acquired properties, including St. Frances Methodist Church in Lewiston in Bertie County, and the 1812 House, formerly owned by Nancy Dawson Rascoe, in Perquimans County.
Verrastro hopes to turn the church into a wedding venue, and plans to convert the 1812 House into an event venue and an Airbnb.
In addition to the homes, Verrastro also purchased Barley & Vine from its owners in Hertford. Putting her own mark on the business, she’s spent the last couple of weeks redecorating with warm colors to give it a Tuscan-like feel.
Saying she wants to “fuel curiosity” about the changes she’s making, Verrastro has temporarily covered the windows with paper so passers-by can’t see in. She looks forward to opening the doors and seeing the public’s reaction.
Verrastro plans to reopen Barley & Vine at 125 North Church Street in Hertford this weekend. The store will offer a selection of wines and craft beers as well as artisan cheeses, crackers and Italian dried meats. She eventually hopes to also sell cigars and plans to offer outdoor seating in the spring.
For more information about Barley & Vine, visit Facebook or call (714)724-2361.