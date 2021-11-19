For the second consecutive year Victory Praise and Worship Center is spearheading a community Thanksgiving meal in Elizabeth City.
“I’m excited,” said Sean Boyce, community outreach leader for the church. “I have been excited for a while.”
The meal will be served onsite but volunteers also will deliver meals to those who need them delivered. In addition, community members who want to help make deliveries may pick up plates.
The traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and dressing with gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, roll, dessert and drink will be served Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL gym in the former Elizabeth City Middle School. The gym can be accessed by the parking lot on North Road Street.
Pastor Daniel Spence of Victory Praise and Worship Center said about 450 people came out for the meal on Thanksgiving Day last year. Volunteers also delivered meals last year to first responders and to a number of nursing homes in the area.
In-person turnout for the meal was significantly lower than what it had been during the last few years when the community meal was served by Eugene and Volanda Watts of Amen Ministries.
Victory Praise and Worship Center took the reins of the meal last year following Volanda Watts’ death, and are continuing to name the meal in her honor.
Spence said he thought last year’s turnout was hampered somewhat by rainy weather and a change in location.
“There was a little confusion about location,” Spence said.
Last year’s meal also took place before COVID-19 vaccinations had started.
Boyce said he expects at least 50 percent more people to be served the Thanksgiving meal this year.
Montero’s and Island Breeze restaurants are helping with the cooking.
Spence said he wants the public to know that all the food is coming from a clean, safe environment.
About 40 volunteers came out from the Albemarle Family YMCA last year, along with church members and other community volunteers.
Spence said he wants residents to understand that the meal is not only for people who are homeless or facing severe distress, but also for anyone who is looking for other people with whom to share food and fellowship. The meal can benefit those who are lonely as much as it can help those who are physically hungry, he said.
“Anybody who wants food can come,” Spence said.
Last year only a small number of people ate the meal onsite, which Boyce and Spence attributed mainly to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some people may stay this year because of the vaccine,” he said.
There will be tables set up in the gym for people to sit down and eat. Boyce said he hopes people will stay and take advantage of the opportunity to have fellowship with others from the community.
Boyce said he hopes the community fellowship aspect of the meal will continue to grow.
“Our vision is for it to get to the point where we can have tables set up like at home,” Boyce said. “We want it to feel like home. We want it to feel like Thanksgiving dinner.”
Boyce said he hopes some progress in that direction is made this year.
Spence said the diversity of the Elizabeth City community was evident last year in the makeup of those volunteering to serve and deliver it.
“It was a very diverse group of people with the volunteers,” Spence said.
Boyce said he hopes the meal can become a symbol of community unity.
Spence echoed that sentiment.
“The city is still hurting and we want to address that hurt,” Spence said.
“We are all about community and family,” Boyce said. “And we love to cook.”
Boyce asked that requests for deliveries be made by 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day by calling 252-621-3141.