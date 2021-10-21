Homecoming 2021-Reunited officially got underway Sunday with the crowning of Diamond Rawlinson as Ms. ECSU and Joshua Cox as Mr. ECSU.
Rawlinson is pursuing a degree in early childhood education with an eye on becoming a school teacher and eventually attending law school.
She says she had never considered taking on a student leadership position until she came to ECSU.
“I knew I wanted to be involved and make a difference in people’s lives,” she said.
Rawlinson was first crowned Miss Freshman after realizing it was a good way to represent ECSU. She would go on to be crowned Miss Sophomore because she realized she “could do anything I set my mind to.”
Her platform for Ms. ECSU was F.E.A.R., or Face Everything And Rise.
“I want to show others it is possible to become what you have dreamed of, despite what you’ve been through because you will rise,” Rawlinson said.
Her goals as Ms. ECSU are to represent the university and student body to the best of her ability, and to promote student leadership and get more of her peers involved on campus.
“They will become more informed, inspired, insightful and in doing so,” she said of students.
Rawlinson said being a Viking has “been an experience like no other.”
“I’ve been blessed to be around so many creative, smart, and innovative individuals at one time,” she said. “My HBCU experience has been priceless and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
A biology major whose concentration is education, Cox will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation. After that, he plans to pursue graduate degrees, working as a physician’s assistant and then eventually a pediatrician.
He described being Mr. ECSU as a chance to “interact with all students and be there for them.”
“I feel as if my platform, ‘Push It,’ gave me the idea to push the community on and off campus to have them involved,” he said.
Cox said his favorite thing about being a Viking is the chance to show Viking Pride at home games and support the school’s sports teams. He also enjoys “chicken Wednesdays” in the café, listening to music with friends and just enjoying himself.
He says becoming a Viking is the best decision he “has ever made,” and would encourage future students to attend ECSU.
“I would say that my experience here showed me nothing but love since I got here,” he said. “It’s very family oriented.”
He continued: “They have made me feel at home and it has become my home because whenever I needed help, or someone to talk to, like faculty or staff, somebody has always been there.”