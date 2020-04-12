Local residents have cast their nominations for Visit Elizabeth City’s E. City Hometown Heroes.
Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County’s tourism agency announced the Hometown Heroes program two weeks ago, asking for nominations of those who donate their time and efforts to helping others.
The nominations as of Thursday are included below, but residents can see all of them online at visitelizabethcity.com/hometown-heroes.
The page also includes a link with instructions on how residents can cast their nominations for a local hero.
The nominations include the following residents:
Eugene Overton, nominated by Hezekiah Brown.
“Mr. Eugene Overton is an outstanding humanitarian, neighbor and community volunteer. He is 91 years young and has been a member of the Cosmopolitan Club for over 60 years and is in charge of the medical equipment exchange program. If this program was replicated nationwide it could save Medicare and Medicaid billions of dollars. “Mr. Overton and other members pick up equipment that is no longer needed and, in many instances, repair it and loan it out to uninsured or anyone in need at no cost to them. In fact, in the past seven years the club has generated and donated over 3,000 items to residents of the Albemarle region.”
Jessa Trotman, nominated by Kimberly Cooper.
“I don’t know Jessa Trotman but when I saw what she did for Damari Jackson’s family, it touched my heart. She made shirts to support his family and made the banner for people to sign,” Cooper said. “We moved here last June and I haven’t met very many people yet but I would like to meet her. I’m amazed by her kindness and selflessness and I truly believe she deserves recognition.”
Damari I. Jackson, 15, died suddenly on Sunday, March 29.
Karen Speakman Foreman, nominated by Hunter Michael.
“I would like to nominate Karen Speakman Foreman for Hometown Hero. Karen takes care of her neighbors with a smile always on her face,” Michael said. “She uses her skills as a retired nurse to tend to those who are sick and those recovering from surgeries. Her morning routine often includes walking other people’s dogs. On several occasions she has been asked to take care of neighbors’ homes in their absence or wait for repairmen when neighbors are at work. Karen is a neighborhood hero.”
Michael and Tyreka Harrell, name of person casting nomination not given.
“Michael and Tyreka Harrell are Hometown Heroes to many families in and around Elizabeth City,” the nomination states. “The couple founded Birthday Presence, Inc. a nonprofit dedicated to providing children who have lost a parent or legal guardian a birthday present to raise their spirit and remind them that they are important and loved.”
Andy Montero, nominated by Crystal Etheridge.
“Andy Montero has always been at the front line of providing relief to our community. Last year, he provided a beautiful dinner for Coastie families at no cost to them,” Etheridge said. “He continued to offer spaghetti dinners to anyone in the community and still offers this even when financing seems questionable. He’s always been a huge helper and advocate of our food bank. Andy Montero is definitely our hometown hero.”
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Deputy Tonie Goldsmith, nominated by Sheriff Tommy Wooten II.
“(I’m nominating) Deputy Tonie Goldsmith for all she does for our youth in the community, everything from giving them rides to school and helping them with schoolwork to opening her home to our kids and even teaching dance,” the sheriff said. “She does an absolute amazing job mentoring our kids, affording them a better opportunity. While doing all this I have never once heard anything about receiving help nor recognition for her selfless actions. She definitely deserves praise for her tireless efforts to not only engage with our youth but keep them on a path to success.”
Lois White, nominated by Leigh Austin.
“Local seamstress Lois White recently made 187 cloth masks and donated them to the staff at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center,” Austin said. “She continues to sew more masks to donate in an effort to help support the medical staff get through this shortage of supplies to help keep them safe as they work during the COVID-19 epidemic.”
Steve Changary, nominated by Trish and Tom Staff.
“We’d like to nominate our neighbor Steve Changary. We purchased our home April 4, 2019, and were not here full-time until this past September. Steve has been a lifesaver ever since,” the couple said. “He’s always there to lend a hand. If you need a tool or help of any kind Steve is there. He watched over our property when we’d return to Pennsylvania. Always with a kind word and helping hand, that’s our neighbor Steve.”
Faith Long, nominated by Crystal Etheridge.
“I’d like to nominate Faith Long with Faithwerks Homemade Children’s Quilts. Not only did she donate her works during the Australian fires, she now has been sewing masks,” Etheridge said. “As of March 30, she had made 268 masks. She donated 140 of them so far with plans to donate more. Any she has sold has been very reasonably priced so that families can afford them (she is basically pricing them to make back on material costs).”
Maureen Donnelly, nominated by Terra Fox.
“I’d like to nominate Maureen Donnelly, vice president of the Food Bank of the Albemarle, as a hometown hero,” Fox said. “Maureen enlisted regular citizens who were sitting at home in self quarantine to stuff envelopes for the food bank for emergency donations. We all felt like we were helping in a time when we felt helpless.”
Luther Hinton, nominated by Janet Jernigan.
“I would like to nominate my neighbor, Mr. Luther Hinton. When my spouse would be out of town for work, he was always at his door waiting and waving until my kids and myself would get in the house safely,” Jernigan states. “He was always sitting at his door when kids would get off the school bus. During the holidays he would get our packages for us. When we were on vacation, he would get our mail, put out garbage can, despite the fact that he has medical issues himself. He notices who comes when we are not at home. He even reminds my husband of our anniversary (husband forgot one year). I am very proud to have him as my neighbor.”