Editor’s note: This story is part of a continuing series on recent College of The Albemarle graduates and the reasons they chose to attend COA.
Yulia Vozzhaeva received her first degree — an associate in arts degree — in 2013 as part of the 50th graduating class at College of The Albemarle. She received her third degree — an associate degree in nursing — this May.
During her time at COA, Vozzhaeva, an international student, was active in the Student Government Association, the International Literary Club, and also served as a Student Ambassador.
In her last semester of study at COA, Vozzhaeva learned that she had been accepted to Yale University. Attending the Ivy League school would be an enormous step for Vozzhaeva in pursuit of her educational goals.
“My Yale experience was a unique chance to pursue any opportunity I could ever imagine academically, professionally and ambition-wise,” she said.
Vozzhaeva credits the preparation she received at COA for helping her feel confident she could handle the academic challenges at Yale.
“COA’s teachers and a small class size enabled me to gain confidence in my English skills and get adjusted to American academia at the pace that best suited me,” she said.
Vozzhaeva spent three years at Yale, graduating in the spring of 2016 with a degree in Germanic languages and literature.
She flourished at Yale, joining Yale Entrepreneurial Society, coordinating research at the Yale School of Management and contributing as a writer for a multilingual student magazine, Accent.
She said participating in extracurricular activities at COA also helped her to feel at ease in joining the variety of student clubs at Yale.
Vozzhaeva also discovered new interests during her time at Yale.
“Yale encourages its students to take a wide range of disciplines that might be outside of one’s general interest,” she said. “The idea is to discover one’s hidden talents and use that unique combination to excel.”
Vozzhaeva said she took a variety of classes — everything from astrophysics and accounting to modern Icelandic. She also began to delve into international relations, medicine and public policy governing the two fields.
Not long after graduating from Yale, Vozzhaeva decided to return to school to study nursing. Luckily, she knew just where to go — COA.
“Studying nursing has been one of the most rewarding challenges in my life,” she said. “It has been fascinating to immerse myself in the culture of the profession, learn about its career opportunities and industry challenges.”
She said the “most valuable” experience in COA’s nursing program was the opportunities it afforded to care for patients and spend time talking with nurses about their work.
“These experiences helped me start gaining a fuller picture of health care in the United States and understand what it really takes to restore a patient’s health,” she said.
Vozzhaeva earned an associate degree in nursing this May. She plans to finish her bachelor of science in nursing at East Carolina University where she was concurrently enrolled while finishing her ADN at COA.
Vozzhaeva hopes to work as nurse either on the Outer Banks or somewhere in northeastern North Carolina as she works toward her BSN. Ultimately, she hopes to join the Peace Corps and, after finishing her volunteer work, enroll in a doctorate of nursing practice program.
She says working alongside nurses “has been my greatest honor.”
“I have been continuously inspired by the people engaged in the field of nursing,” Vozzhaeva said. “Working nurses strike me as exceptionally caring and selfless people who are driven to make a positive impact in the lives of others and who support the causes that bring more kindness to the world.”