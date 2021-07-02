Mary Wallace will be helping children “choo-choo” into summer fun at the Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School at Shiloh Baptist Church later this month.
As the church’s Vacation Bible School director, Wallace is encouraging parents of children ages 3 through 6th grade interested in having their kids participate in fun summer activities to register them for the church’s VBS program.
Set for July 11-16, Shiloh Baptist’s Vacation Bible School will take place in Camden from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and include dinner. Activities will include puppets, music, crafts and Bible Story Time. The church’s VBS will also incorporate a train theme into some of the crafts the children create.
“I am looking forward to kids getting excited about learning about Jesus,” Wallace said.
She said parents can register their children for VBS on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or at church Sunday morning on July 11.
“Be ready to learn and have fun,” said Wallace.
Wallace said she has fond memories of attending Vacation Bible School at Corinth Baptist Church as a child. Originally from Currituck, Wallace now lives in Camden with her family.
Besides directing Vacation Bible School, Wallace has a number of other volunteer roles at Shiloh Baptist Church: youth director; children’s ministry director; youth Sunday School teacher; Children’s Church teacher; and Young Adult Ministry leader for young people ages 18-25.
“I believe I do what God is calling me to do,” Wallace said.
When she’s not volunteering at her church, Wallace works as a licensed clinical mental health counselor. She’s also licensed as a professional counselor in Virginia. She owns and is founder of Nehemiah Christian Counseling, P.L.L.C. located at 303 East Main Street, Suite #9 in Elizabeth City.
Wallace said she strives through her counseling to “rebuild lives and restore hope.”
Wallace earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her master’s degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.
For more information about Shiloh Baptist Church’s VBS, visit the church’s Facebook page.