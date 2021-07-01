Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton said he wants a special meeting of City Council to discuss Elizabeth City's recently completed budget process as well as this week's protests by city employees over pay raises.
Walton initially on Wednesday called for a special meeting for Friday but hours later withdrew that request after being informed that many key city staff will be preparing for Friday's downtown Independence Day Celebration.
“I believe I need to revamp that,” Walton said.
In his call for a special meeting, Walton asked that all city directors and City Manager Montre Freeman attend the meeting.
“This meeting will be for the purpose of discussing the budget process with directors and the recent actions taken by city employees and how to move forward,” Walton wrote in his original request for the meeting.
City Council voted Wednesday night to approve an approximately $70 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget that includes an 8.5-cent tax hike — enough to fund raises for all city employees.
The vote came just hours before a state mandated July 1 deadline for local governments to have a budget in place and it was the ninth time that City Council met to discuss the budget.
Walton told fellow councilors that he was concerned about a lack of communication — and in some cases misinformation — that occurred at different levels during the lengthy budget discussions, which began three months before Thursday’s deadline.
“I don’t know what the directors are doing or what you (Freeman) are doing with the directors,” Walton said. “Or what they are telling their workers, but somebody is hearing something that is not right. That’s not good for any kind of organization.’’
Walton, a former quarterback in the National Football League, used a football analogy to describe how he perceived the budgeting process.
“You get in the huddle and call a play,” Walton said. “If one teammate thinks I should go left and the other one thinks I should go right, something good is not going to happen with that play. We have to do something better than what we have been doing.’’
Walton voted for the budget but expressed concern that not all city employees would be making at least $15 an hour after the pay hike.
Freeman said the pay hike will bring hourly workers to the minimum recommended in the pay study but did not know if every employee would be making at least $15 an hour.
“The minimum we are trying to address in this budget gets them to the minimum,” Freeman said. “I can’t tell you definitively if it was $15 or $14 or $12. I’m not sure.”
Walton responded by saying that every employee should be making $15 an hour, or $31,200 a year.
“If we haven’t done that, then we didn’t do our job,” Walton said.
After voting 5-1 to approve the budget — 1st Ward Councilor Billy Caudle cast the lone no vote and Councilors Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux did not attend the meeting — councilors voted unanimously to have city staff bring back a report on what it would take to make sure all city employees make at least $15 an hour.
The budget process started in February when department heads were told to prepare their proposed budgets and submit them to Finance Director Evelyn Benton by March 8.
Freeman submitted his original budget proposal to City Council on April 5. That budget included a 10-cent property tax hike but it was also before the city received the results of a pay study. At the time, Freeman wanted to use the money from a tax hike to build up the general fund in anticipation of funding infrastructure needs.
Council would meet eight more times before finally approving a budget. Along the way, city staff presented councilors with several different budget proposals, with some of the changes coming after the pay study was received in late May.
Council was informed in May by an outside consultant that what the city pays its employees is “dreadful and a disservice” and that $1.1 million would be needed in the next fiscal year's budget to make Elizabeth City's pay structure competitive.
As a result of council's final vote, all city employees will receive a 4-percent raise while some will receive more in order to bring them up to a minimum salary level recommended in the pay study.
“The budget is over now and we need to go back and analyze what happened so it won’t happen again.” Walton said Wednesday. “We need to go back and look at what happened.’’
Freeman told councilors that he has a meeting scheduled with city directors on July 16 to discuss the recently completed budget process.
“What I wanted to do was to meet with the directors,” Freeman said. “Then we meet with the council so we can see what went great, what went not so great and how we can grow from it and move forward.”
Walton responded by saying that City Council needs to meet with Freeman and the directors before the July 16 meeting.
“It will,” Freeman responded.