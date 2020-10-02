Growing up in Elizabeth City, Jonathan Watts remembers watching the annual Christmas Parade pass along Ehringhaus Street in front of Mildred’s Florist.
Watts, who grew up on nearby Westover Street, can still watch the parade from Mildred’s at 710 West Ehringhaus Street. Only now he can do so as the shop’s owner.
Watts, who formerly worked for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, became the new owner of what is now Mildred’s Florist and Gifts in January.
“I’ve always wanted to own a local business,” Watts said. “I really do enjoy dealing with the public.”
Besides floral arrangements, Watts sells select gift items produced by local businesses like the Cotton Mill Collective and Bertie County Peanuts. He also sells a variety of gourmet food items and gifts and Mildred’s will customize gift baskets.
Watts said Mildred’s Florist and Gifts also sells popular items like XTRATUF boots for women and men.
Owning a business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, especially when scheduled events like weddings are canceled.
However, Watts said one of his staff members, who has worked with Mildred’s for close to four decades, said this year’s sales of floral arrangements on Mother’s Day were the most the shop has sold on that holiday.
Watts believes the increase in Mother’s Day sales was the result of people not being able to travel or see their mothers in person or to take them out to eat because of the pandemic.
Watts enjoys making floral deliveries to customers in Pasquotank, Camden and parts of Perquimans counties.
“I love seeing the people smile,” he said.
Watts offers 10-percent discounts for first responders and active or retired military personnel.
Watts said he’s looking forward to the holiday season. He’s planning to offer seasonal gift bags and, depending on COVID restrictions, may even have Santa visit the shop.
When he’s not busy at Mildred’s, Watts enjoys spending time with his wife, Julia, and their children, Barron and Bailey. He also coaches baseball at Northeastern High School.
Watts maintains Facebook and Instagram accounts for Mildred’s Florist and Gifts as well as a website at https://mildredsfloristandgiftsec.com. Mildred’s new phone number is 252-621-1942.