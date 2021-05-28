Christina Weisner wants her students to remember that “community” is part of the community college experience.
Weisner, an assistant professor of visual art at College of The Albemarle, also serves as the adviser for COA’s Art Club. In that role, Weisner encourages club members to pursue art projects that connect art and the community.
Recently, the COA Art Club got a chance to do just that, painting a mural on the memory care courtyard fence at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City.
Weisner said Art Club members reached out to Waterbrooke to see if they could work on a project at the assisted living facility. Waterbrooke officials asked them to create a mural on the assisted living facility’s memory care courtyard fence. Waterbrooke wanted “a visual focus for the memory care unit,” according to Weisner.
Working from an image of flowers sent to them by an Waterbrooke administrator, five Art Club members — Carmen Chinchilla, Emmie Self, Lisandra Leon, Cassidy Davis and Amy Bishop — “made it their own,” Weisner said, referring to the fence mural project.
The students first drew the image on the fence with chalk and then with paint donated by Lowe’s, set to work on the mural. Within two days they were finished.
Weisner said one of the residents who lives at Waterbrooke sat and watched students paint the mural from start to finish.
Weisner said she let the students work on their own, and when she walked through the doors to the courtyard and saw the mural, she was proud of her students and what they had accomplished.
Weisner said working on community art projects can have both impact and make someone’s day a little better.
“As a community college, we serve the community,” said Weisner.
Growing up in Richmond, Virginia, Weisner said her parents were very supportive of her love of art from a young age.
Weisner earned her bachelor’s degree in sculpture and world studies from Virginia Commonwealth University and her master’s degree in studio art from the University of Texas at Austin. Weisner’s own art sculptures focus on “found objects” as well as scientific instruments. That frequently results in her collaborating with scientists. One exhibit of her work, for example, featured ocean bottom seismometers.
Weisner lives in Kill Devil Hills and works at both the COA-Dare and COA-Elizabeth City campuses. She teaches art classes including 3D design, 2D design, drawing and portfolio and resume. She also serves as chair of COA’s Department of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Weisner previously taught at a community college in Hawaii. She said she returned to live on the Outer Banks where she once had a summer job with ocean rescue.