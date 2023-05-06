Well known itinerant portrait artist Leopold Paul Unger spent considerable time in the Albemarle region in the mid 1800s where he painted a number of prominent families, mainly in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
It was a trade that also earned Unger a pretty penny, Michael Marshall told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program this week.
Marshall is interested in Southern decorative arts but was approached in 2018 by some owners of Unger portraits in Edenton about writing a book about Unger and his portraits. Marshall lives in Edenton.
“I spent all of 2019 researching Unger and writing a manuscript,” Marshall said. “We were on a path to have it published before it was overtaken by COVID. It (the book) is at the publisher but we don’t know when it will come out.”
Marshall presented the audience with a snapshot of the book at Wednesday’s History for Lunch presentation, including showing photos of prominent Albemarle families that Unger painted.
One such portrait — that of toddler Gaston Pool of Elizabeth City — that was painted in 1852 will soon be on display at the museum. The portrait of Pool is currently being conserved.
Gaston Pool was born in June 1, 1851, and died on Nov. 5, 1852, and was one of several Pool family members that Unger painted. Marshall said there are six known Pool family portraits.
“It was probably painted just before he (Gaston) passed away,” Marshall said.
Unger, who lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania, also painted prominent families in Perquimans, including the Skinner and Whedbee families.
Marshall found two different advertisements that Unger placed in The Old North State newspaper in Elizabeth City in May 1853 seeking clients. One said that Unger could be found at “Mr. Glover’s Hotel.”
“(Unger) was here in the 1850s but he may have been here in the late 1840s,” Marshall said. “But he made many trips in the 1850s. Unger must have liked this area a lot.”
One reason that Unger spent a lot of time in the Albemarle may because of the commissions he was paid by wealthy residents. Marshall said Unger could have received up to $100 for an oil portrait, which would be around $4,000 in today’s dollars.
Many of the portraits Unger painted share similar characteristics. Most subjects are wearing dark clothing and are sitting in a red chair. The ladies and young girls are usually holding a rose or roses are featured in the background.
A main characteristic in Unger’s portraits of children, including the Gaston Pool portrait, is a coral necklace worn by the subjects. The museum will soon take possession of that necklace.
“Coral necklaces also appear on some of Unger’s other portraits of children,” Marshall said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they (necklaces) belonged to the families. A of people in that era wore coral decorations and these people where prominent and they could have afforded that.”
Marshall said he didn’t know the exact number of Unger portraits that remain in the Albemarle, pointing out most are held by private individuals.
“They are not anxious to say what they have,” Marshall said.
Museum Collections Specialist Caroline Barker said no date has been set for when the Gaston Pool portrait will be put on display.
Baker said painting conservator Sandra Kelberlau has finished cleaning the portrait of dirt and where someone previously painted over areas of it.
“(Kelberlau) is currently working on the in-painting where paint is missing,” Baker said. “Once Kelberlau has finished, and once the frame has been conserved by an objects conservator, we will exhibit the conserved painting along with the coral necklace young Gaston is wearing in the painting.”
Baker said the coral necklace has already been conserved by the Museum of History’s staff textile conservator and it is “arriving home” at the museum on May 15..
Baker also said that Kelberlau watched Marshall’s presentation Wednesday.
“She enjoyed seeing more of Unger’s work, and the similarities between them and the Pool portrait she is working on,” Baker said.
The specialized conservation work for the Pool painting and frame has been made possible by donations to the museum’s “Adopt an Artifact” program, Baker said.
Donations to that program can be made at: https://www.museumofthealbemarle.com/collections/adopt-artifact