Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German pastor who was imprisoned and executed by the Nazis for speaking out against Hitler’s regime. His many friends begged him to tone it down as most of them did. He knew the danger but his devotion to his Lord did not allow that choice. He was well aware of the possible cost of his decision and gave his life for his faith. His book “The Cost of Discipleship” is a timeless Christian classic.
My undergraduate major was economics and I was fascinated by the concept of “opportunity cost.” It is the idea that every time we make a decision there is a cost in not choosing another option. In order for us to be fully aware of what we are doing we need to be mindful of what we are giving up by not choosing another possibility.
I think many people would say that becoming a Christian is largely an emotional experience. While emotion is certainly involved, I believe that Jesus wants us to be fully aware of the cost of following him, to know what the opportunity cost is when we choose to follow him. If we consider the “cost of discipleship,” and it is too high, then we have the God-given freedom to simply walk away, and many do just that.
Jesus was a realist and all of his teachings are about living our lives each day as fully and joyfully as possible. He does not mean that we are to go around saying “Jesus is my Lord” all of the time, but rather that his teachings are the foundation for the decisions we make each day.
We all have some basis, some reason, some source of authority for how we rule our lives. It will be God for some, and for others it will be friends, family, teachers, favorite writers, experience, famous people, how we feel, or something or someone else. The answer to that question largely determines the direction of our lives and the priorities we set for ourselves.
To use an extreme example, compare the lives of Mother Theresa and Adolf Hitler. Why were two human beings so radically different in every way? It had to be due to the source of authority in their lives.
I believe that Jesus was always talking about the source of authority you and I have chosen in our lives. Because our Creator has endowed us with free will (I wonder if he ever has second thoughts about that decision!) we can decide to do whatever we wish, and of course, that is what we do every day.
Jesus is inviting and challenging us to live as his disciples. That choice is clear and straightforward, not easy, but clear. We are to love, God first, and then our neighbor as ourselves. Those neighbors include the people who are the butt of hateful jokes as well as those who tell the jokes. It includes those who hurt us as well as those who encourage us to get even. It includes all of those in need who we could help through our generosity when we put others first. It includes those whom we disagree with on absolutely every subject. It even includes those we do not like.
Jesus is calling his disciples to take our decision-making process seriously and to fully understand and accept what we do, and more importantly, why we do it. Guilt should never be the motivation, but rather a freely made decision to make Jesus the source and foundation of how we order our lives. What will it cost us? Is it worth it?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.