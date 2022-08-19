TODAY
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tie-Dye workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a Tie-Dye workshop at the Currituck Rural Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for youth ages 5-8. Attendees will learn to make tie-dye canvas bags and cupcakes. They’ll also learn to play disc golf. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-for-cloverbuds.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett will be the speaker.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an Excel 1 program on Monday, a one-on-one computer help program on Tuesday, an email program on Wednesday and Word 1 class on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m.
Camden library
The Camden Library will host a LEGO Club drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Music on Green
Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Camden Library
The Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids 2 and younger Tuesday. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday. Both classes will be at 10 a.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “All About Stingrays” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both classes at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden Library
Camden Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m. A back to school tie-dye program will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids should bring their own T-shirt.
THURSDAY
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
FRIDAY
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
UPCOMING
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel 2 on Aug. 29, a PowerPoint program on Aug. 30 and an email program on Aug. 31. All programs are at 4 p.m.
Camden Library
Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
Music on Green
Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pasquotank library
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Aug. 30. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both programs at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.
Music on Green
Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.