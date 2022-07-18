TODAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the theme “Octopus in the Sea” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Inky Octopus” for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Alive After 5, a new event, at 2 Souls Wine Bar, Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Author and Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent will discuss his new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” due out this summer, about Elizabeth City’s past history as a river port during the museum’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a pork roast meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at Big Boss Burrito from noon to 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Summer Fun Day
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day on lighthouses on the North Carolina coastline from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Composting workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a composting workshop on ways to keep yard waste and kitchen scraps out of the landfill from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://composting1.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club will meet at the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at 1314 W. Ehringhaus Street to discuss drone racing at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Flea Market
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market will be held on Church Street in Hertford from 8 a.m. to noon.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
SUNDAY
Shiloh VBS
Shiloh Baptist Church will host its Treasured VBS, Vacation Bible School, Sunday through Friday, July 29, for kids ages 3 through 6th grade from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. A light supper will be provided. Youth will take part in a backpacks for Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. Contact: 336-4280 or 619-6629.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church Tuesday, July 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterfront film
The 1995 film “Jumanji” will be screened at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City as part of the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival Tuesday, July 26, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever is first.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 2 Monday, July 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday, July 26; email Wednesday, July 27; and one-on-one computer help Thursday, July 28. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Waterfront film
The 1998 film “What Dreams May Come” will be screened at Mariners’ Wharf Park as part of the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival Tuesday, July 26, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program July 26 on the theme “Ahoy, Me Hearties” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Pirates Ahoy” July 27 for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Thursday, July 28. The first camp will focus on bread making. Campers will learn to make simple Italian bread which can be turned into a pizza. The second camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through noon on July 29.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.