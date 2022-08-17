TODAY
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will hold a one-on-one computer help program today and an Excel 2 program on Thursday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waterfront prayer
The Community Prayer Group will meet at Waterfront Park at noon.
Boys & Girls Club
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club’s new facility at 108 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
4-H Equine Science
The 4-H Equine Science program will hold four sessions for kids ages 8-18 at the Currituck County Rural Center starting with Intro to Horse Bowl on Friday. Other classes are Intro to Horse Judging on Aug. 26, Exploring Horse Body Parts and Horse Bowl Questions on Sept. 16 and Judging Halter Horses on Sept. 30. All classes are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at https://horsebowlhorsejudging.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Habitat hours
Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tie-Dye workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a Tie-Dye workshop at the Currituck Rural Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for youth ages 5-8. Attendees will learn to make tie-dye canvas bags and cupcakes. They’ll also learn to play disc golf. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-for-cloverbuds.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an Excel 1 program on Monday, a one-on-one computer help program on Tuesday, an email program on Wednesday and Word 1 class on Thursday, Aug. 26. All classes at 4 p.m.
Camden library
The Camden Library will host a LEGO Club drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Music on Green
Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Camden Library
The Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids 2 and younger Tuesday. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday. Both classes will be at 10 a.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, "All About Stingrays" for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both classes at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Thursday, Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
Camden Library
Camden Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6 Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. A back to school tie-dye program will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids should bring their own T-shirt.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel 2 on Aug. 29, a PowerPoint program on Aug. 30 and an email program on Aug. 31. All programs are at 4 p.m.
Camden Library
Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
Music on Green
Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pasquotank library
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Aug. 30. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both programs at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.
Music on Green
Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.