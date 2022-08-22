TODAY
Music on Green
Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Back to School
Registration for the 15th annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day on Saturday at Waterfront Park begins today and continues through Friday at 6 p.m. Parents must register their children for school supplies by emailing familyfunday18@gmail.com. Include parent's name, first name and sex of child and their grade. Saturday's event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Eleanora Butts at 757-572-1236.
Camden Library
The Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids 2 and younger Tuesday. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday. Both classes will be at 10 a.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “All About Stingrays” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both classes at 10 a.m.
School open houses
Both Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School will host open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Camden County High School will hold an open house at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden Library
Camden Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m. A back to school tie-dye program will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids should bring their own T-shirt.
School open houses
Elizabeth City Middle School and River Road Middle School will host open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Currituck County Middle School and Moyock Middle School will open houses from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Camden Middle School’s open house will at 5 p.m. for 8th-graders and at 6:15 p.m. for 7th-graders.
THURSDAY
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
School open houses
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host open houses at elementary schools from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Camden Intermediate School’s open house will be at 4 p.m. Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School will hold open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Perquimans Middle and High schools’ open houses will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
School open house
Grandy Primary School’s open house will be at 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel, a PowerPoint program on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and an email program on Wednesday, Aug. 31. All programs are at 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
Camden Library
Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
Music on Green
Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pasquotank library
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Aug. 30. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both programs at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.
Music on Green
Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.