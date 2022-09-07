TODAY
Tot Time program
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on Fresnel lenses used in lighthouses at 10 a.m. The program is for children ages 3-5 with an adult
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the community center at 642 Pasquotank Drive, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Trusted Elections’
The NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections will host a town hall as part of its “Trusted Elections Tour” at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a PowerPoint today and an Excel 1 program Friday. All are at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Morning Rotary
Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at The Sandwich Market at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, ECSU Dean of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology, will be the speaker.
Taylor Mueller
Taylor Mueller Realty will host a ribbon cutting at its location at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Indian Summer fest
The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.
Community prayer
The community prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park at noon.
SATURDAY
Cub Scout breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.
Habitat store sale
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity will hold a “going-out-of-business” sale at its Sale Store at 306 Mill Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue Saturday, Sept. 19. Habitat plans to close the store at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club at Pasquotank Library will meet at NEAAAT school behind Southgate Park from 10 a.m. to noon. This month’s program is on virtual reality.
SUNDAY
Photography class
Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition for the Perquimans Arts League on Sunday and Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m.. A portion of the video, “The Journey of Dementia” will be shown. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Camden library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the new library at 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer programs: Word 2 on Monday; Facebook on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; computer help on Thursday, Sept. 15; Excel 2 on Friday, Sept. 16.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Sara Nisha Adams’ book, “The Reading List,” at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on transportation for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Pasquotank PAC
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett will be the featured speaker at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Toast the Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock, Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.