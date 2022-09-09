TODAY
Indian Summer fest
The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford with activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.
Cub Scout breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.
Habitat store sale
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity will hold a “going-out-of-business” sale at its Sale Store at 306 Mill Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Habitat plans to close the store at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club at Pasquotank Library will meet at NEAAAT school behind Southgate Park from 10 a.m. to noon. This month’s program is on virtual reality.
SUNDAY
9/11 remembrance
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Patriot Day Memorial Ride and Remembrance ceremony on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks starting with a ride from Dismal Swamp Canal State Park at noon. A ceremony featuring Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be held at the post at 2 p.m. An all-you-can-eat buffet for $3 will follow. Contact: Roy Hankinson at 757-553-2470.
Photography class
Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition for the Perquimans Arts League on Sunday and Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. A portion of the video, “The Journey of Dementia” will be shown. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Camden library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the new library at 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer programs: Word 2 on Monday; Facebook on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; computer help on Thursday; Excel 2 on Friday, Sept. 16. All classes at 4 p.m.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Sara Nisha Adams’ book, “The Reading List,” at 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Sgt. Eddie Graham of the Elizabeth City Police Department will discuss the process of investigating crimes.
TUESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on transportation for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday.
Pasquotank PAC
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett will be the featured speaker at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecued baby back ribs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Bra-ha-ha Awards
A Bra-ha-ha Awards Show will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Seven Sounds Brewery in Elizabeth City. Money raised from the event will go toward improving breast health care.
Clef Hangers
The UNC-Chapel Hill a capella group Clef Hangers will perform at Arts of Albemarle’s Maguire Theater Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets available at artsaoa.org/copy-of-performance-arts.
Toast the Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock, Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Freedom Baptist Ministries, 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, on Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.