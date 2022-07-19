TODAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program “Inky Octopus” for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Author and Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent will discuss his new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” due out this summer, about Elizabeth City’s past history as a river port during the museum’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a pork roast meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at Big Boss Burrito from noon to 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Summer Fun Day
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day on lighthouses on the North Carolina coastline from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Composting workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a composting workshop on ways to keep yard waste and kitchen scraps out of the landfill from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://composting1.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
SATURDAY
Flea Market
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market will be held on Church Street in Hertford from 8 a.m. to noon.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
SUNDAY
Shiloh VBS
Shiloh Baptist Church will host its Treasured VBS, Vacation Bible School, Sunday through Friday, July 29, for kids ages 3 through 6th grade from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. A light supper will be provided. Youth will take part in a backpacks for Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. Contact: 336-4280 or 619-6629.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 2 Monday, July 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday; email Wednesday, July 27; and one-on-one computer help Thursday, July 28. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Waterfront film
The 1998 film “What Dreams May Come” will be screened at Mariners’ Wharf Park as part of the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the theme “Ahoy, Me Hearties” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Pirates Ahoy” for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, July 27. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
UPCOMING
Economic mobility
The ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government, Elizabeth City State University and the Albemarle Commission will host a town hall event to "highlight innovations leading to economic mobility" in Room 117 at the K.E. White Center Wednesday, July 27, at 3 p.m. Attendees asked to register by July 22. Register at bit.ly/ECSUevent.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Thursday, July 28. The first camp will focus on bread making. Campers will learn to make simple Italian bread which can be turned into a pizza. The second camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through noon on July 29.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.