Lois White has been using her seamstress skills for more than three decades to bring joy to others. Now she’s using them to help save lives.
White is one of those countless volunteers around the world who’ve deployed their sewing skills during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.
As of April 7, White had sewn more than 359 face masks for health care workers, family members and friends in the Elizabeth City area. And she shows no signs of slowing down.
White said she first decided to start sewing masks a few weeks ago while she was making alterations to some bridesmaids’ dresses. White said some of the women for whom she was making the dresses were nurses and several of them were pregnant.
Because the women were front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19, and she had heard about mask shortages, White decided she would help them by sewing masks they could use both at work and when they were in public.
“I felt like the good Lord gave me a skill I could use to bless others,” White said.
But sewing quality masks can be a challenge for even a skilled seamstress, particularly if you’ve never done it, which White had not. Fortunately, there are a great number of informative how-to videos on YouTube.
White also wanted to make sure the masks were needed. She said she called Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and asked if she could make face masks for hospital workers. After receiving a positive response, she immediately set about producing masks.
She then thought of the hospice workers who had recently cared for a family member. And she thought about those who work at area nursing homes. She recognized the need was even larger than she initially thought.
“I am trying to help the people who are helping others,” said White.
One of the things she learned about mask making is that it’s important that the wearer be able to differentiate between the back and front. That way, they can easily use the same side against their skin when they’re either putting on or removing the mask.
White said she does not charge for making the masks, even though she uses her own fabric. White uses 100-percent cotton fabric in her masks, which are washable.
Because she was starting to run out of cotton fabric, White’s daughter, Katie Myrick, a photographer, wrote a Facebook post asking people to donate fabric so White could continue making masks.
White said the response was tremendous.
“The outpouring from the community is amazing,” she said. “So many people want to help.”
White said she’s currently in need of ¼-inch-wide elastic for her mask loops.
“It is really hard to find,” said White. “It loops around the ears.”
While she can also use ribbon for the loops, elastic is better because it allows her to be more efficient, particularly when making a large number of masks.
White can make between 40 and 50 masks a day. She said a friend now helps out by cutting the fabric, allowing her to produce even more masks.
White said she is not the only person in the community who is making and donating masks, and even more people can learn how to sew them by using online tutorials.
Face masks are generally the same size, but when making masks for children she recommends adjusting the elastic loop size or using ribbon.
White, who enjoys spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, said her mother taught her to sew as a teenager. She also took a home economics class in high school.
White said she enjoys using her sewing skills to help others.
“It really is a wonderful feeling to give,” she said. “It is a blessing. It makes you feel good to serve others.”
To donate fabric or elastic to White for her mask-making efforts, message her on her Facebook.