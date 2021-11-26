As an assistant coach of Elizabeth City State University’s men’s basketball team who played point guard in high school, Kenny White is used to setting up winning plays.
White is now coordinating winning programming at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center as a senior programming specialist.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, White grew up in Elizabeth City and graduated from Pasquotank County High School. He went on to earn two bachelor’s degrees from ECSU, one in business administration, the other in physical education. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management.
White has worked at the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center since October 2020. He said he enjoys the work because it allows him to give back to people who helped him when he was growing up.
“They gave to us,” White said referring to seniors. “It’s a blessing to work there and give back to them.”
White said adults 55 and older participate in a variety of programs at the senior center located at 215 South Water Street. Seniors can participate in everything from aerobics, Silver Sneakers and Flow and Restore Yoga to Dance Fitness, Vini Yoga and 4-Week Fit and Tone classes. There are also classes in country line dancing, modern line dancing and Salsa dancing.
The center also features fitness equipment seniors can use to keep fit. And for those who favor less strenuous pursuits, there are billiards, cards, shuffleboard and bingo.
For seniors interested in the arts, there are also classes in acrylic paint, alcohol ink, wreath-making, jewelry, crochet-making, water color painting and scarf dyeing. There are also language and technology classes.
The classes are taught by instructors from the community. White encourages people who want to share their particular skill or expertise with seniors to contact the senior center.
White said he and other staff always rely on seniors’ input and suggestions when determining programming for the center.
“We are a big happy family at the end of the day,” he said.
Upcoming events at the senior center include a Winter Wonderland Ball on Friday, Dec. 3; the Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4; and a Christmas Lights and Tour Dinner on Friday, Dec.10.
In his spare time, White enjoys reading, exercising and listening to music. He is also a registered game official who referees high school, middle school games and Amateur Athletic Union tournaments.
For more information about the Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Senior Center go to the organization’s website at. https://elizabethcitync.gov or Facebook Page. A monthly newsletter is available online or in print form at center.