After a down year for weddings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mollie White is looking for nuptials to bounce back in 2021.
White styles hair and makeup for brides-to-be at her business, Glimmer Hair & Makeup, in Kill Devil Hills, and also rents a styling booth at Carree Salon in Camden.
She also planning to open a second location, Glimmer Beauty Lounge, on Main Street in Elizabeth City in March, and divide her time between Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills. She has one employee who will also work with her at both locations.
In addition to salon services for women, men and children, White specializes in hair and makeup for weddings and special events. A licensed cosmetologist for 15 years, White has been styling hair for brides for 15 years.
“Every girl dreams of her wedding day,” White said. “We get to be a part of that dream.”
White said she will travel to weddings and special events like family photography sessions to style hair and makeup or her customers can visit her new location.
White said she averages 300 weddings a year. She had numerous cancellations last year because of the pandemic, but the majority of her clients rescheduled for 2021, she said.
“2021 is looking good for weddings,” White said.
White offers brides and their bridesmaids an opportunity to come in and have their hair styled before the wedding. It’s sort of like a preview to see what their hairstyle will look like on the special day.
White also provides hair and makeup sessions for little girls’ birthday parties. Besides having their hair styled and makeup done, little girls can also get their fingernails painted and take home a goody bag.
White lives in Camden with her husband, Vic, who is a commercial fisherman, and their daughter, Baylie.
White enjoys working with her clients on their special days, having fun and laughing.
“Be brilliantly beautiful,” White said, which also happens to be the slogan for her business.
In addition to providing styling for weddings and special events, White said Glimmer Beauty Lounge will be “a working salon.” She’s not planning to have fixed hours. Customers can schedule an appointment for haircuts and coloring by calling (252)-202-3150.