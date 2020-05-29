Inspired by other musicians who’ve found creative ways to give concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Whitehurst and his wife Mandy found a way to perform music for their neighbors and help hard-hit local businesses, all without leaving home.
The Whitehursts gave their first drive-by concert in their driveway in the Dansons Grant subdivision in Camden on April 16, asking people to either roll down their car windows and listen as they drove by or catch the entire performance on Chris’ Facebook page.
Chris, who plays guitar, and Mandy have been performing for audiences as an acoustic duo for a decade. Chris is also an educator, serving as band director at Camden County High School.
Besides bringing joy to neighbors and friends, Chris Whitehurst said the April concert helped raise funds to benefit local small businesses, many of whom are struggling during the pandemic. Through donations, the Whitehursts were able to raise $700 from their first concert.
They used the funds to purchase gift cards from local businesses like hair salons and restaurants in both Camden and Pasquotank counties. They then donated the gift cards to the Camden Sheriff’s Office to show their appreciation for law enforcement’s efforts during the pandemic.
Because of the success of the first concert, the Whitehursts gave a second performance in their driveway on May 15. The second concert also featured two new performers: the couple’s two sons, Gavin and Alex.
Chris, who besides an educator is also a skilled percussionist, has been giving his young sons music lessons during their time at home together the last few months. With in-classroom instruction at schools canceled since March 16, Gavin and Alex have had time to work on their musical skills. During this month’s family concert, Gavin played the mandolin and Alex performed as the group’s percussionist.
The concert was also a way for the family to come together and create beautiful music while also celebrating Gavin’s birthday. It also provided another way for the family to donate to a worthy cause.
Whitehurst said Gavin wanted to give proceeds from his birthday concert to the Roc Solid Foundation, a group that helps families with children who have cancer. The concert raised $1,000 for the organization, he said.
Music has been a part of Chris Whitehurst’s life for as long as he can remember. He fondly recalls his grandmother telling him she knew he was destined to pursue music after seeing him on top of a picnic table strumming a tennis racket at age 4.
Decades later, he is still bringing smiles to those who hear his music.
Whitehurst says he’s really enjoyed the driveway concerts at his house. Not only does he get to perform with his family, he also gets to make a positive impact on the community that he has always called home.
Whitehurst said the driveway concerts may continue this summer. To check when they might be scheduled, visit his Facebook page.