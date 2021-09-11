HERTFORD — Jewel Winslow’s long career of helping families — and especially older adults — make informed and prudent decisions ended last month.
But Winslow, who retired from her post as director of Perquimans County Cooperative Extension Aug. 31, will still find ways to be of service in the community.
Prior to her retirement, Winslow — a Chowan County native — had been county Extension director since June 2014 and had served in Cooperative Extension since April 1988.
She said she has enjoyed interacting with people in the community.
“That’s what I am going to miss,” she said.
Now that she is retired she plans to spend time writing. She also looks forward to traveling and spending time with family. She is caring for her parents, who are now 93 and 87, and will be spending time with them and with her husband Edward.
Winslow said she has been proud to be associated with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and believes in its mission of education and outreach.
“What we take pride in and always share with the county commissioners is Cooperative Extension provides research-based, non-biased, reliable information to farmers and their families, and to others in the community,” Winslow said.
Winslow said adding “Extension” to a search term when searching online is a good way to connect to a reliable, research-based site.
She began her career in Gates County as a home economics extension agent. A native of the Ryland community in Chowan, she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics consumer education from East Carolina University and a master’s degree from N.C. State University.
Since 1995 she has worked with the Cooperative Extension service in Perquimans.
Winslow’s research focus for her master’s was Alzheimer’s disease. In 1994 she won a national award that paid for her to attend a conference on Alzheimer’s in Chicago.
She has devoted much of her time to working with older adults and with professionals who serve people with Alzheimer’s. She has worked with nursing students at College of The Albemarle to help them understand the aging process.
Winslow said of all the things she has done in her career with Extension, her heart is really with the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program, of SHIIP, which has allowed her to help older adults make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
The work has been complicated and challenging but also rewarding, and she calls it her “greatest joy.”
Winslow said her philosophy in teaching has always been to seek to understand the participants and what their actual needs are. She cited the adage that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.
Winslow said technology now allows working from home and remote teaching. Although it doesn’t replace in-person courses it is good to have the option during a time such as the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I still think face-to-face and human touch is one of the best opportunities to connect with people,” she said.
Of course, the technology has changed dramatically over the years. When Winslow started only the office administrative professional had a computer. And when she first got a computer on her desk it was huge, as was her first cellphone.
“Now everybody has multiple computers,” she noted.
Mary Morris, director of Extension in Chowan County, has been named interim director of Extension in Perquimans until a permanent director is hired. Morris will continue to oversee Extension in Chowan as well.