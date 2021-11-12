Women’s Aglow
Donna Winslow will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Women’s Aglow meeting today at 10 a.m. at St. Philips Chapel on the corner of Church and McMorrine streets.
Berea Baptist Church
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Newbegun UMC pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.