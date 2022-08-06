Throughout her three decades of providing long-term care to seniors, Alverta Robinson noticed something that’s become a given in health care for the elderly:
Seniors needing long-term care “do better in an environment they are familiar with,” she says. In other words, they respond to care better if they can receive it in the comfort of their own home.
Unfortunately, some “families don’t have the support to keep loved ones at home,” Robinson said.
That’s where Robinson’s new business, Family First In-Home Personal Care, comes in.
By providing personal care services, Robinson is helping more seniors receive their care at home instead of at a long-term care facility.
Located at 4130 Caratoke Highway in Currituck County, Family First In-Home Personal Care provides services offering seniors help with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation to doctor’s visits and shopping. Family First staff also provide clients with companionship and reminders to take their medications.
To provide those services, Family First In-Home Personal Care employs companion aides, personal care aides and certified nursing assistants. They’re deployed to a client’s home depending on the type and level of service needed.
“It makes you feel good when you know you are helping someone,” said Robinson.
Originally from Camden, Robinson knew she wanted to work in the healthcare field after high school. She became a registered nurse and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in health administration.
Before opening Family First In-Home Personal Care, Robinson worked as a nursing home administrator. She also has more than 31 years of registered nurse experience working with the elderly.
“My passion is seniors,” said Robinson.
Robinson said whenever she gets a new client, she begins with a consultation to address which services are needed and identify ways to help them receive care at home.
Robinson said as the population of seniors over 65 continues to grow, the need for in-home personal care will also increase.
When she’s not working, Robinson enjoys spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She also likes to sing at her church.