The 1960s was a time to act for so many, and that proved to be true both at home and abroad.
One of the greatest calls to action came from then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy as he stood in front of 10,000 Michigan college students in 1960. Kennedy proposed a new volunteer organization that would extend America’s aid beyond its borders by the willing hands of American citizens.
A group known as the “Peace Corps” quickly became a significant part of Kennedy’s campaign and once elected, the new president signed an executive order to establish the organization on March 1, 1961. That same day a message was sent to Congress requesting permanent funding of the Peace Corps in order to ensure its long-term success.
The mission of the Peace Corps upon its creation was to aid and assist countries in need, as well as to promote better understanding between Americans and the people of the countries the program served. In order for the Peace Corps to operate, everyday Americans, especially young Americans, volunteer a year or two of their lives in service around the world.
Kennedy’s push to spark interest in the new organization proved to be successful with thousands of people who expressed a willingness to volunteer. In its first year, 750 volunteers were selected and sent to 13 different countries around the world.
Kennedy continued to advocate for the Peace Corps by hosting a White House ceremony to honor the program’s first group of volunteers before they set off for two years in Ghana.
The success of the Peace Corps quickly transcended expectations. By 1963, the number of program volunteers had grown tremendously, with 7,000 people serving in 44 countries. By 1966, there were more than 15,000 Peace Corps volunteers serving in 52 countries.
While world peace was always the message behind the Peace Corps, the timing of the organization’s creation during the Cold War did not go unnoticed. Russia — then known as the Soviet Union — was making a push to alleviate suffering in the developing countries of the world, but it also had intentions of strengthening the communist movement.
The United States needed an answer and Kennedy’s strong push of not only the Peace Corps, but the critical need for American aid across the world, seemed to be part of the answer.
No matter the timing, to this day the Peace Corps has proved to be an organization fueled by the idea of helping our neighbors in the world and promoting peace. Although numbers are down since the 1960s due to budget cuts, the program still has more than 7,000 volunteers. Since its origin in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have volunteered and represented the Peace Corps in 142 countries.
The creation of the Peace Corps was just one of several significant events that defined a decade. To learn more about the 1960s please visit Museum of the Albemarle’s exhibit, “Reliving the 1960s,” which opens April 16.