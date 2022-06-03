The Rotary Club of Hertford recognized the Perquimans County Teachers of the year on May 24. Posing with Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner (left) are teachers of the year (l-r) Laura Duncan, Sheila Glasscock, Chiquita Sutton and Rachel Benge.
MOYOCK — The Moyock Woman’s Club recently donated $13,500 to Food Bank of the Albemarle to provide funding for three new mobile food distribution units in Currituck County.
“We sincerely thank the Moyock Woman’s Club for making this grant possible, so that the Food Bank can reach the underserved populations in Currituck County,” said Liz Reasoner, food bank executive director. “Thanks to this support, the Food Bank will be able to provide food and necessary resources to people in need throughout the county.”
Joanna Brumsey, president of the Moyock Woman’s Club, said the club also donated $3,500 to five local food pantries and “blessing boxes” placed throughout Currituck.
According to the Food Bank, 3,420 Currituck County residents — 13% of the county population — are affected by food insecurity. Of that number, 940 are children. The Food Bank currently partners with food pantries at Fellowship Baptist Church, Pilmoor United Methodist Church, and the Lower Currituck Food Pantry.
Simonsen named N.C. Leader in Law
Lars P. Simonsen, a partner in the Simonsen Law Firm in Edenton, has been named a 2022 Leader in the Law by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Honorees are a “diverse group of 26 attorneys and judges from across the state who have gone above and beyond in their profession and in their community,” said NC Lawyers Weekly Editor-In-Chief David Donavan. “Leaders in the Law represent the most influential individuals within our state’s legal community.”
Simonsen, who earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from the UNC School of Law, specializes in environmental law as well as general practice. His clientele includes business leaders, oil companies, petroleum transports, convenience marketers, large farms, solar farms, hemp farms, and others.
He serves as staff attorney for the North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association and co-authored the North Carolina Environmental Law Desk Manual published by the NC Bar Association Foundation in 2015.