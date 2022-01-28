Whether it is an intricately designed birthday cake or a scrumptious cookie, Tiffany Woodhouse is baking up delightful treats for customers at The Sweet Sunflour in Grandy.
Woodhouse, who also works as a sheriff’s deputy at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, started baking as a hobby for her friends and family more than four years ago.
She initially baked customized cakes for special events like birthdays, weddings and baby showers before expanding to offer baked items like cupcakes, cookies and muffins.
Woodhouse opened her own store, The Sweet Sunflour, at 6322 Caratoke Highway in July. As Woodhouse was deciding on a location, she realized the building she had picked out had more than ample space for another business, which led to a “sweet” idea. Woodhouse’s mother, Beth Walston, wanted to open a candy store, so she opened Outback Candy Store in the same building.
Woodhouse said customer favorites at The Sweet Sunflour include cupcakes in a variety of flavors — everything from orange creamsicle to Reese’s cup.
For Valentine’s Day, Woodhouse said Sweet Sunflour customers can order chocolate-covered strawberries, boxes of assorted treats, decorated sugar cookies, fudge and chocolate-covered pretzel rods.
Woodhouse, who works in the bakery during the day and her job as a sheriff’s deputy at night, enjoys baking custom cakes for any event. Often customers will come to her with an idea for a theme for a cake and she’ll make it a reality.
The Sweet Sunflour also sells “pupcakes” for customers’ canine friends as well as non-baked goods — everything from tumblers to sweatshirts.
For more information about The Sweet Sunflour, visit the bakery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Woodhouse said customers can also contact her about custom orders by messaging her on Facebook or Instagram or calling (252)267-3881.