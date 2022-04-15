As the library director of the Watson-Griffith Library at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Rodney Wooten helps students locate the resources they need to succeed in their studies.
Whether he is helping a patron locate a book or access information on an electronic database, Wooten enjoys helping others.
“I love the reference and instruction side of it,” said Wooten, who has worked in libraries for more than 23 years.
Originally from Alabama, Wooten earned his bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Faulkner University and a master’s degree in library information studies from the University of Alabama.
He fondly recalls using the library as a place to research and write his papers as a college student. Now as a librarian, he enjoys assisting college students access the information they need for their coursework.
Wooten first moved to Elizabeth City in 2016 when he accepted a position as the director of library and learning services at College of The Albemarle. Last August, he started his position as library director at MACU.
Wooten said the library offers a wide range of services.
“It is a great place to study,” he said.
Wooten said classes come in when they’re working on research projects. He also provides individualized assistance to students who need help locating specific resources.
Wooten describes himself as an avid reader who enjoys a variety of genres.
When he’s not working at the library, Wooten also serves as the minister at Bayside Church of Christ in Elizabeth City. Wooten, who took biblical studies courses while attending Faulkner University, says he was called to the ministry several years ago while filing in for a pastor, leading Sunday worship services at a local church.
Wooten said Bayside offers Sunday School classes, two worship services every Sunday and one service on Wednesday evenings.
Wooten said he often incorporates his own experiences in his weekly sermons.
Wooten enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Wooten said his parents have also recently moved to Elizabeth City.