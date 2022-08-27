Carmen Wynes-Guishard wants to make healthcare more accessible to people in northeastern North Carolina. She also wants to help area residents get the care they need closer to home.
To help make those things happen, Wynes-Guishard, a nurse practitioner, opened her new primary care practice, Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, in July.
Located at 109 Currituck Commercial Drive A, Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX serves both adults and children, providing care to patients with both minor acute illnesses and chronic conditions like diabetes and thyroid disease. The practice, which is accepting new patients, will also include a “wellness/aesthetic component” that Wynes-Guishard said incorporates Botox and IV Hydration.
“I am so excited to be here and help the community,” she said. “People are really happy they don’t have to travel far to get primary care.”
Originally from West Virginia, Wynes-Guishard served in the U.S. Navy for 4½ years. After completing her service, she decided to pursue a career in healthcare.
Wynes-Guishard earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in nursing with a concentration in family nursing practice from South University in Virginia Beach. She also earned a surgical assistant certification.
During her 12-year career in healthcare, Wynes-Guishard has worked in neurosurgical services and participated in more than 100 neurosurgical cases. She continues to work in burn/trauma and general surgery services at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital when she’s not working at Hometown Med.
“I really enjoy having my own practice because I am able to spend a lot of time with my patients,” she said.
Wynes-Guishard moved to Moyock more than a year ago with her husband, two children and their two English bulldogs. In her free time, Wynes-Guishard enjoys spending time with her family, sewing, crocheting and gardening.