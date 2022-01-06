The first First Friday ArtWalk of 2022 will be smaller than ArtWalks during the recent holiday season but will still feature a variety of artists and live music acts.
Cascade Financial Planning, which will be hosting an open house at 117 Water Street, will be among the 14 venues taking part in the monthly arts showcase beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.
Also participating in its first ArtWalk after fully opening last month is Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 N. Water. Seven Sounds will host Robert Kelly-Goss of RKG Studio, who will be showcasing his artwork.
Harbor Pharmacy, another recently opened downtown business, will host Carolyn Peel who will be displaying her artworks at 606 E. Main Street.
Zaribel’s Collaboratory at 113 N. Water Street will host multiple artists, including Art of Dairy Free, Silly Little Goose, Powder & Cream, and Sultry Scent Co.
Also on Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore will host AnnMarie Bucchino of Glass Elegance at 111 S. Water. Bucchino crafts glass jewelry and décor items.
Down the street in the WaterWorks Building at 400 S. Water, Sarah Rose Boutique will host painter Lori Green, and Bella Vista Salon will host Embroidery by Bri Morris.
Elsewhere, InStitches Embroidery & Gifts will host Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods and Noah Carroll Art at 513 E. Main Street.
Small Town Trendz will host “kidpreneurs” Xiomara and Xavier and their aunt Tanya of Cheshire Caute jewelry at 510 E. Main Street. Attendees can also create their own stuffed pet at Small Town Trendz’s Animal Land experience. The cost will be discounted for ArtWalk.
Arts of the Albemarle, which usually participates in ArtWalk, is closed this week.
On Poindexter Street, Bijoux Vibes will host artist Sicily of Nova Ember Arts, and artist Kim Robinson of Collins Clay Company will display her handmade clay earrings at The SweetEasy.
On Colonial Avenue, Pine & Porch will host Mark Arnold who will be displaying his pottery, and Caroline Elizabeth who’ll be displaying her ink and pen art.
Three venues will be hosting live music during this month’s ArtWalk. Jade Whale Co. will host J. Heard & the Henchmen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 605 E. Main Street. Adam Nixon will perform at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. And the Gina Swoope & Jacob Vanko Duo will perform at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., is advising ArtWalk attendees to wear facemasks and to practice social distancing.