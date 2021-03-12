Like many people his age, Franklyn Nash Heath grew up comfortable with computers and new technology.
As a dual-enrolled student at both Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and College of The Albemarle, Heath earned both an associate degree and high school diploma when he graduated last spring. Now at age 19, Heath is pursuing a bachelor’s degree online at East Carolina University, majoring in information and computer technology and minoring in cybersecurity.
He’s also started his own business, Heath Computing, building custom-made computers at his home in Perquimans County.
Heath said he decided to launch the business last June after discovering he knew a lot of people who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, needed computers for specific things — an ability to navigate the Zoom meeting app, for example.
Before starting to build a computer, Heath said customers provide him two integral pieces of information: what they want to do with their computer and how much money they want to spend to be able to do it.
Heath said one advantage to a custom-built computer is that it’s tailored to the user’s specific needs. A second advantage is that it’s generally cheaper and more cost effective than one built in a factory.
Heath said he can customize the design and look of a computer to match a client’s specific interests. That includes adding custom lighting features for gamers and customizing the cover to match the client’s taste.
Heath said the most difficult part of starting a new business is advertising. To get the word out about Heath Computing, he said he hired some ECU students to help with marketing.
Besides operating his business and attending online classes, Heath also continues to work part time at Practical Computing in Elizabeth City, concentrating on software and general repairs for computers and phones.
Heath said his family have been very supportive of his new business. His father is the county manager in Perquimans County and his mother is the media coordinator at Camden County High School.
“Their priority is for me to be happy,” said Heath.
When he’s not building computers, Heath enjoys playing video games, competing in chess tournaments and spending time with his family and his Australian shepherd dog. He attends Forest Park Church where he often likes to do camera work for the church.
Heath’s goal is to remain in the area and continue providing customers with customized computers.
“I love it here,” he said.
Heath maintains a Heath Computing Facebook page and can be contacted by email at franklyn.n.heath@gmail.com.