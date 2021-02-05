As a former educator, Whitney Young believes advocacy for children and families is important. It’s why, after obtaining her law degree, she decided to practice family law.
“We are focused on our clients,” says Young, who currently operates her Whitney Young Law Firm in the Virginia Dare Hotel building.
Pretty soon, however, she will be moving her practice a few blocks away to the building she purchased with her husband, Steven, at 601A East Elizabeth Street.
Young is enthusiastic about her new office’s location and plans to move there by the beginning of March after renovations are complete.
“I love the location,” said Young. “It ended up being the perfect property for me.”
One of the exterior walls of the building displays a recently painted mural celebrating the collaboration between downtown businesses. Young said she is excited about becoming a part of the downtown’s revitalization and embracing its growing arts culture.
“Downtown is definitely one of the best locations to be,” said Young.
Young grew up near Shelby and earned her bachelor’s degree in music education from Appalachian State University. A classically trained singer, Young plays the piano and guitar. Young worked as a music teacher in the middle and high school grades before deciding to pursue a career in law.
Young earned her law degree from Regent University and has been practicing for five years.
As an attorney, Young offers a variety of client-centered legal services including estate planning, estate administration and real estate. A full list of her services can be found on her website, https://www.whitneyyounglawfirm.com.
When she’s not practicing law, Young enjoys spending time with her family. She is also a member of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.
For more information about the Whitney Young Law Firm, visit the firm’s Facebook page, Instagram or https://www.whitneyyounglawfirm.com.