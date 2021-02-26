As mentoring coordinator for River City YouthBuild, Destiny Robinson works to connect teens and young people in need of life skills with adults who can provide advice on obtaining those skills.
River City Community Development Corp., which operates River City YouthBuild, says on its website there’s an estimated 4.9 million young adults in America who are not in school or working, and of that number, 3 million live in poverty, are not employed or in training for employment.
Robinson, who’s worked with River City YouthBuild since October, said the agency considers those young people “opportunity youth.”
“We hope to help our opportunity youth,” said Robinson. ”We help them with life goals and try to be there to help them with future endeavors.”
One way to do that is by connecting the teens and young people with volunteer adult mentors from the community.
Robinson said River City YouthBuild program is currently looking for adult volunteers to serve as mentors for teens ages 16 and 17.
Volunteers should be adults at least 21 years old, be able to pass screening requirements and be able to commit to a 15-month program.
Robinson said the 15-month-program begins with small group sessions for the first three months. That’s followed by nine months of mentors meeting individually with their mentees and three months to conclude the program.
Volunteers should expect to work with young people enrolled in the program an average of four to six hours a month, Robinson said.
Depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, YouthBuild plans to encourage youth participants to participate in service projects in the community.
Originally from New Jersey, Robinson moved to Elizabeth City to attend Mid-Atlantic Christian University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in youth and family ministry.
The 23-year-old said she enjoys her role with River City YouthBuild because it allows her to work with youth and help them to learn life skills and set life goals.
Robinson said people interested in volunteering should email her at YBmentor@rivercitycdc.org or call (252)331-6312.