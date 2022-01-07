College of The Albemarle recently celebrated the 10 December 2021 graduates of its Surgical Technology program, which is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.
The graduates included: Madison Brown and Nicki Bleiler, Alexis Campbell and Rachel Balmer of Currituck County; Dion Bogue, Lindsay Porter, Kayla Jamison, and Valeria Montoya-Ruiz of Pasquotank County; Amanda Pierce of Bertie County; and Georgia Hine of Dare County.
COA also announced that the college Dare County campus will hold a “wire” cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to officially open the new electrical lab at COA–Dare in Manteo.
The event will be outside the Professional Arts Building located at 205 N.C. Highway 64 South, Manteo.
Hartmann named to SRU dean’s list
Keelan Hartmann of Moyock was named to Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, the school based in Slippery Road, Pa., recently announced.
To be named to the dean’s list, an undergraduate must have an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Locals named to UMGC dean’s list
The University of Maryland Global Campus has named the five local students to the dean’s list for the fall term.
Those named to the dean’s list include Sean Davis and Justin Tarr of Camden and Donnie Ng, Ryan Perry and Elias Rodriguez of Moyock.
To be eligible for the dean’s list at the Adelphi, Maryland-based school, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.