Albemarle School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 on May 28 with a ceremony that school officials say was full of pride and support for the small, but mighty class of 13.

The 13 graduates received 29 college offers, more than $250,000 in scholarship offers, and completed 192 hours of dual enrollment at College of The Albemarle.

The class was led by Valedictorian Samantha Nixon and Salutatorian Syliva Jennings, both of whom plan to attend East Carolina University in the fall.

Other members of Albemarle School's Class of 2021 plan to continue their education at Coppin State University, ECU, Appalachian State University, the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, the Advanced Technical Institute, COA, and Chowan University.