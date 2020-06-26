Sixteen students completed the required enrollment steps during College of The Albemarle's recent third annual College to Career "signing day" event.
The College to Career, or C2C, was held virtually this year because of COVID-19. It's held annually to celebrate students who either plan to enter a career or technical field of study that will lead them from "college to a career."
Students who participated signed a letter of intent for their technical program of interest, which also made them eligible to receive scholarship funds for the 2020-21 academic year.
Of the 46 students who signed up for the event, 16 completed the steps for enrolling in C2C. Those steps included submitting a photo with their letter of intent. A total of $12,379 in scholarship award letters were sent to students. The scholarship funds were provided by the COA Foundation.
The students who received scholarships plan to enroll in programs including agribusiness technology, aviation systems technology, cosmetology, general business administration, general education-pre-nursing, human services technology, information technology, surgical technology and welding.
“Through the hard work of a dedicated team of college staff, I am excited that we were able to move forward with this year's signing event in a virtual format,” Michelle Waters, Dean, Business, Industry and Applied Technologies and campus administrator at COA-Currituck, said in a press release. “I can't wait to have these students join the COA family in the fall as they begin their journey from College to Career.”
COA also announced last week that two students at John A. Holmes High School signed contracts for employment with Albemarle Boats after participating in the boat building technical career pathway COA offers through a partnership with the company.
Damarrian Jackson and Adam Pippins signed contracts with the boat-building firm during a ceremony attended by their families and by company and college officials
Burch Perry, Albemarle Boats general manager, expressed his appreciation for the pathway program and the company's relationship with COA, Holmes High School and the Northeastern Workforce Development Board he said is creating job opportunities for students in Chowan County.
“With this first cohort, we have achieved our goal in connecting high school seniors directly to employment and career opportunities in their community,” Robin Zinsmeister, dean of workforce development, public services and career readiness and campus administrator at COA-Edenton Chowan, said. “I cannot say enough about the support and collaboration we received from the community members involved in this effort. We are looking forward to continuing and expanding these efforts.”
Also attending the event were Emily Nicholson, interim director of Northeastern Workforce Development; COA President Jack Bagwell; Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson; Holmes High School Principal Steve Wood; and Frank Billek, an instructor in the boat-building course.
For more information about Career and College Pathways, visit www.albemarle.edu/ccp.