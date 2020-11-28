Eighteen College of The Albemarle students were inducted into the Nu Nu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during a virtual ceremony Monday, Nov. 16.
PTK advisor Leah Jones noted that there are more than 1,200 chapters of Phi Theta Kappa across the United States. To be inducted, students must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average and complete 12 cumulative credit hours in an associate degree program or complete six cumulative hours in a certificate, diploma, or one-year program.
PTK members receive a special stole to wear when they graduate and their diploma will display the society’s seal.
Rodney Wooten, director of library and learning services at COA, was the guest speaker for the program. Wooten congratulated the group on their scholastic achievements.
“You are the future leaders of America, and while goals and objectives along the way may seem daunting at times, remember what you have set out to accomplish. Make sure you do what makes you happy,” Wooten said.
During the ceremony, the names of students inducted into PTK were called and their future educational plans were listed. Students then recited the Phi Theta Kappa pledge read by PTK President Jordan Mitchell.
The following students were inducted into PTK:
Daijha Blount of Gates County; Earnell Brown of Hertford; Lacy Chronister of Dare County; Melissa Garren of Currituck County; ShyAsia Hill of Chowan County; Ketasha Holley of Chowan County; Michael Lewis of Dare County; Sammie Lilliston of Dare County; Albert Mercado of Currituck County; Jordan Mitchell of Gates County; Nikki Myers of Dare County; Avery O’Neal of Dare County; Kyle Rust of Pasquotank County; Melody H. Smith of Gates County; Haven Stiles of Gates County; Cameron Tinsley of Currituck County; Jamellah Wells of Pasquotank County; and Michael Williams, Jr. of Pasquotank County.