HERTFORD — Two new scholarships, including one endowed in honor of a Perquimans County High School student who died last September, are now available to seniors at the school.
The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship will be available to a PCHS senior starting this year thanks to the establishment of the Kane Mountjoy Endowment Fund.
The Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship is a $500 scholarship available to a PCHS female senior for the first time this year. It’s supported by the family of Abby Todd, a PCHS senior who nearly lost her life to toxic shock syndrome in October 2020.
When Mountjoy was killed tragically in a motor vehicle accident in September 2020, he was a 9th grader at Perquimans County High School. He played on the football team and ran track, and also played flute in the band. He enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, hunting and other outdoor activities, and was a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team.
In announcing the scholarship in honor of her son on a GoFund Me scholarship page, Mountjoy’s mother, Patricia Mountjoy-Riddick, posted the following: “More than anything I still want to do good things for my child. Although I can no longer love and support him in the same way, I can give another child the opportunity for a better future. Kane was taken way too early but his pure heart, goodness and light still shine in my life and in the lives of so many others.”
Applicants for the Kane Mountjoy scholarship must be a member of the Hunter Safety Team or band at Perquimans County High School, have a grade-point average of 2.5 or better, plan to attend a two-year or four-year school and submit an essay on the impacts of kindness.
In addition to funds raised by the GoFund Me page, the PCHS Hunter Safety Team and PCHS band also raised funds to help establish an endowment for the Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship. The endowment, valued at approximately $11,000, will be managed by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Board of Directors.
Applicants for the Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship must be a PCHS female senior planning to attend either a two-year or four-year school and submit a one-page essay on the topic of Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is also known as mTSS.
According to a press release about the scholarship, mTSS “is a rare but serious condition that affects many systems in your body at once. It is caused by the release of toxins from an overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, which is found in many women’s bodies.”
According to the release, the Staphylococcus aureus bacteria can often grow in a tampon. While serious, mTSS is curable with immediate medical attention.
“My hope with this scholarship is that every girl that applies will learn of the warning signs of Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome and also share their knowledge with others,” Todd said. “It truly isn’t talked about enough. Sadly, it took me almost dying to learn about it myself.”
Todd said she wanted to “educate others so that no one has to experience what I went through.” She said she hopes the scholarship “will help one of my former Pirate peers with college expenses, while also bringing awareness to mTSS.”
According to the release, the one-page essay on mTSS required for the scholarship must by double-spaced and describe, through research, how long it takes the infection to develop in the body, its warning signs and symptoms, and how it can be prevented.
Recipients will be selected based on their scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Kane Mountjoy Endowment can send their contributions to the “Kane Mountjoy Fund” care of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Anyone interested in applying for the Abby Todd Scholarship should email Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.