Ten of the 21 graduates of College of The Albemarle’s College and Career Readiness program recently participated in a graduation ceremony at COA’s Performing Arts Center.
J.C. Cole, a retired Superior Court judge, delivered the commencement address at the June 24th event.
This year’s graduates were from a number of counties including Dare, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Gates, Chowan, Currituck and Washington. This year marked the first time College and Career Readiness was opened up to students from River City Community Development Corp., allowing some students from outside COA’s seven-county service area to participate.
“College and Career Readiness graduates deserve all the pomp and circumstance graduation can bring,” Dr. Kimberly Gregory, director of College and Career Readiness said. “Most are parents that helped their children with virtual learning, worked full or part-time jobs to provide for their families, maintained a household, and still accomplished this milestone in the middle of a pandemic. They are proof that hard work pays off and what you hope for will come true.”
For more information about the College and Career Readiness program, contact Ruthie Moody, 252- 335-0821 ext. 2322 or ruthie_moody@albemarle.edu.