College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell presents graduate Tracy Adams her diploma during COA’s College and Career Readiness graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 23, at the COA Performing Arts Center. At right is Dr. Kimberly Gregory, director of the College and Career Readiness program.
College of The Albemarle handed out either high school equivalency or adult high school diplomas to 26 graduates of the college’s College and Career Readiness program in June.
Bettie Parker, former Elizabeth City mayor and a former instructor for COA’s Basic Skills program, delivered the commencement address at the June 26 ceremony held in the COA Performing Arts Center.
“CCR graduates are extraordinary,” said Dr. Kimberly Gregory, director of College and Career Readiness at COA. “They achieved their high school equivalency or adult high school diploma in the first step of their journey of life-long learning.”
According to COA, students enrolled in the program this year were from the following counties: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
“They participated in countless hours of instruction, whether face-to-face, online, or both,” Gregory said. “Their perseverance is a testament to their resiliency and because quitting was not an option, they will, in the words of Dr. Seuss, ‘be the best of the best and top all the rest.’”