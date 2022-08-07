COA College and Career Readiness

College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell presents graduate Tracy Adams her diploma during COA’s College and Career Readiness graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 23, at the COA Performing Arts Center. At right is Dr. Kimberly Gregory, director of the College and Career Readiness program.

 Photo courtesy COA

College of The Albemarle handed out either high school equivalency or adult high school diplomas to 26 graduates of the college’s College and Career Readiness program in June.

Bettie Parker, former Elizabeth City mayor and a former instructor for COA’s Basic Skills program, delivered the commencement address at the June 26 ceremony held in the COA Performing Arts Center.