Five area students are among the 215 in North Carolina’s rural communities who’ve been selected to receive college scholarships worth up to $12,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation.
The students receiving a $3,000-a-year scholarship for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university include:
• Kaitlyn Ward of Perquimans County High School, who plans to attend the University of Mount Olive;
• Ashanti Sutton of Northeastern High School, who will be attending North Carolina Central University;
• Neil Bennett of Camden Early College High School, who plans to attend North Carolina State University;
• Danesha Gregory of Camden County High School, who will be attending NC Agricultural and Technical State University; and
• Jacob Tynch of John A Holmes High School, who plans to attend North Carolina State University.
According to Golden LEAF, students selected to receive the scholarships are from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed counties in the state and are selected based on their career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and their intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”
Area lawmakers representing the counties where the scholarship recipients live also congratulated the winners.
“Congratulations to the students from Camden, Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties for receiving this award,” said state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who represents all four counties. “Neil, Danesha, Jacob, Kaitlyn and Ashanti have already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. I look forward to hearing of their future success!”
“I’m so excited to hear that we have four students from Camden, Chowan and Perquimans counties receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” added state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, who represents the three counties. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”
“My sincerest congratulations to Ashanti for earning this award,” said state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, who represents Pasquotank. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”