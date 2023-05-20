Bradley Peterson (left) and Grant Shields (right) sign letters of commitment to join the workforce immediately following graduation during the first-ever Career Signing Day at Currituck County High School, Tuesday. Peterson plans to join the apprenticeship program at Newport News Shipyard while Shields plans to go to work at CT Mechanical, a company owned by Currituck Commissioner Mike Payment (right).
Bradley Peterson (left) and Grant Shields (right) sign letters of commitment to join the workforce immediately following graduation during the first-ever Career Signing Day at Currituck County High School, Tuesday. Peterson plans to join the apprenticeship program at Newport News Shipyard while Shields plans to go to work at CT Mechanical, a company owned by Currituck Commissioner Mike Payment (right).
Isabelle Nekervis (right) holds a facsimile of a $15,000 check from the U.S. Navy that she received as a signing bonus for committing to enlist. Nekervis received the signing bonus during the first-ever Career Signing Day held at Currituck County High School on Tuesday.
Reece Kropp (left) and Hannah Morse (right) are shown with Tidewater Community College interim Dean of Student and Support Services Thomas Chatham during the first-ever Career Signing Day at Currituck County High School, Tuesday. Both Kropp and Morse committed to enroll at TCC and pursue degrees in the college's career and technical education program.
Currituck County High School students (l-r) Isabelle Nekervis, William Hebden and Aaron Kirby sign letters committing to enlist in the military after graduation from high school. Nekervis plans to join the U.S. Navy, Hebden and Kirby plan to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.
BARCO — Nine Currituck County High School students are committing to either enroll in a community college career and technical education program, enlist in a branch of the military, or start work immediately after graduation.
Seven of the students participated in the first-ever Career Signing Day at Currituck County High School in Barco on Tuesday. The event was co-hosted by the Currutck County Schools and the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.
Jennifer Woods, Currituck County Schools’ Career & Technical Education director, welcomed guests to the inaugural event and explained its significance and purpose.
Josh Bass, president of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce, thanked the event’s sponsors and expressed the importance of recognizing our “next generation of business leaders.”
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Renee Dowdy said the event represented well the school district’s belief “in the power of community.”
Among those in attendance were the students’ family members and friends, school and county leaders, COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell and COA staff, Tidewater Community College interim Dean of Student and Support Services Thomas Chatham, and representatives of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
Like student-athletes signing letters of commitment to play college sports, the following Currituck County High School students signed commitment letters Tuesday to either enroll in community college, enlist in the military, or take employment after graduating:
Reece Kropp committed to enroll at Tidewater Community College and pursue a degree in mortuary science
Hannah Morse also committed to enroll at TCC and pursue a degree in nursing.
William Hebden committed to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Aaron Kirby also committed to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Isabelle Nekervis committed to enlist in the U.S. Navy.
Bradley Peterson committed to complete an apprenticeship at the Newport News Shipyard.
Grant Shields committed to taking a job with Currituck-based CT Mechanical, Inc.
William Clark, who plans to take a job with Chesapeake RV Solutions, was unable to attend Tuesday’s event but participated in a pre-ceremony signing event. Alexis Davis, who plans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, planned to sign a commitment letter after the ceremony.