BARCO — Nine Currituck County High School students are committing to either enroll in a community college career and technical education program, enlist in a branch of the military, or start work immediately after graduation.

Seven of the students participated in the first-ever Career Signing Day at Currituck County High School in Barco on Tuesday. The event was co-hosted by the Currutck County Schools and the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.