The Albemarle Area United Way recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to support a mentoring program at Hertford Grammar School.
STEMulate Learning is a program that allows older students to teach younger ones during an after-school program on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Selected fifth-graders who academically gifted students are partnering with third-graders to participate in high-level science exploration and projects. The 36 students are not only honing their academic skills but also their behavior in the nine-week program. Last week, students considered concepts like acceleration, gravity, force, speed, velocity and engineering design, as they studied Newton’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Laws of Motion.
According to Foundation President Antoine Moore, data will be gathered at the end of the program to measure the academic growth of third-graders participating in the program versus those not participating. Academic and behavior (discipline referrals) will be assessed and recorded to measure the program’s success.
Moore thanked the Albemarle Area United Way for supporting the program.
“We must continue to encourage and engage young students with exciting material and experiences (beyond the traditional classroom) that motivates them to learn and pursue the sciences,” he said.