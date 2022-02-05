Career and Technical Education programs at high schools across the country are celebrating CTE Month this month. One of the CTE programs thriving at both high schools in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is agriculture education.
According to ECPPS, students enrolled in agriculture education at both Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School take in-depth, biological science elective courses that allow them to explore the world of animals, plants and natural resources.
Classes offered in agriculture education at both schools include: Animal Science I, Animal Science II-Small Animal, Animal Science II-Large Animal, Veterinary Assisting, Horticulture I & II, Sustainable Agriculture Production I & II, and Natural and Environmental Resources I & II.
The Harris Demonstration Farm also provides students opportunities to learn hands-on skills such as growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables. So far this year, students have harvested 20 bushels of sweet potatoes, five bushels of peppers, and many different species of cut flowers.
Students in the horticulture classes at NHS used the cut flowers to practice floral design and other skills utilized by florists. Students replaced the previous harvest with kale, broccoli, orange swiss chard, carrots, onions, collards, lettuce and cauliflower. The plants were donated by Bonnie Plants of Elizabeth City.
Both high schools also offer students the opportunity to join FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America. The intra-curricular student organization gives students access to local, state and national competitions so students can increase their knowledge of agriculture industry standards and develop leadership and communication skills.
This year, PCHS and NHS students competed in Vet Science, placing fourth and 10th in the state, respectively, out of 54 teams. Twelve students from NHS and 15 from PCHS also attended the Regional Leadership Conference, participating in several team-building activities.
PCHS students in FFA are also participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program this year by cleaning a section of Northside Road. They also are reading and supporting literacy with students at Northside Elementary made possible through a National FFA grant.
Students at both NHS and Pasquotank also participated in the Albemarle FFA Federation Christmas Service project and together, donated 510 pounds of canned food and 540 pounds of processed pork to Food Bank of the Albemarle. NHS FFA also donated 564 pounds of fruit and nuts from their annual winter fruit sale to the Food Bank.
NHS FFA student leader Nathan McKecuen is enrolled in the Supervised Agriculture Experience, teaching courses at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center. McKecuen teaches senior citizens how to design and create seasonal planters. He also plans to compete at the state level in the new agricultural education contest, writing lesson plans, filming his classes, and reflecting on his teaching practice. He will be featured by the State FFA Organization in its student spotlight this spring.
NHS FFA student leader Owen Boyce is also enrolled in Supervised Agriculture Experience, reclaiming two 500 gallon aquaponics tanks in the greenhouse. He has researched koi and its benefits to recycling water and waste to irrigate and fertilize plants naturally.
Students at both high schools also have hands-on access to gain experience working with livestock. Students can show livestock through 4-H and the Cooperative Extension show circuit and learn skills for future careers in farming as well as caring for their own pets.