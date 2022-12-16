College of The Albemarle’s coordinator of student life and leadership has been nominated by the college for the North Carolina College System’s 2023 Staff of the Year Award.

Allen, who has worked at COA since 2014, has served in a number of different roles. Before her current job, she worked as a federal work-study student aid assistant, a mentor and as a library public services specialist. A COA graduate, she earned an associate of arts degree in 2016 and earned her bachelor of education degree from Elizabeth City State University.