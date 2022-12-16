...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
College of The Albemarle’s coordinator of student life and leadership has been nominated by the college for the North Carolina College System’s 2023 Staff of the Year Award.
Allen, who has worked at COA since 2014, has served in a number of different roles. Before her current job, she worked as a federal work-study student aid assistant, a mentor and as a library public services specialist. A COA graduate, she earned an associate of arts degree in 2016 and earned her bachelor of education degree from Elizabeth City State University.
Allen said she was “extremely honored” to be nominated for the award, which has been sponsored by BB&T since 2001 and presented annually to only one community college employee in the state. Winners receive an $8,000 cash prize, certificate and plaque and their college receives a cash prize of $2,000.
“I know that every other nominee for this award is capable, if not more, of winning this award,” Allen said in a press release. “I sincerely thank my family for supporting me through long hours at work, but they know how much I love my job.”
Allen said she loves “to the moon and back” the COA students with whom she works.
“I take great pleasure in working with and getting to know such amazing students here at College of The Albemarle,” she said. “My students teach me many things every day, and they are going to make our future bright.”
Allen also thanked the N.C. Comprehensive Community College Student Government Association and her co-workers.
“We are proud to have Mrs. Allen represent COA as our nomination for the honor of NCCCS Staff of the Year,” said COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell in the release. “She is committed to providing excellent opportunities for our students to enjoy life on our campuses while also providing them leadership and service opportunities.”
Bagwell noted that Allen has several steps ahead in the Staff of the Year selection process. Each nominee has to complete a rigorous application process and complete an interview before a panel set up by the community college system.
“We support her throughout the process and wish her the best,” Bagwell said.