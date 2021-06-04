The following are the Teachers of the Year for 2021 named by area school districts.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank
The ECPPS Teacher of the Year is Christi Williams, band director at River Road Middle School. Williams was recognized by school officials for introducing students to the beauty and enjoyment of music.
She also has been recognized by parents for helping students grow in proficiency on their chosen musical instruments.
Each school in the ECPPS district also named its Teacher of the Year for 2021:
• Central Elementary School — Elizabeth Jordan
• Elizabeth City Middle School — Margie Twiford
• Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College — Liz Wooten
• J.C. Sawyer Elementary School — Julie Gregory
• Northside Elementary School — Wendy Wenthe
• Northeastern High School — Sarah Byrum
• Pasquotank Elementary School — Dana Hawley
• Pasquotank County High School — Wendy Channell
• Pre-K program — Holly Cartwright
• P.W. Moore Elementary School — Chandra Eley
• River Road Middle School — Christi Williams
• Sheep-Harney Elementary School — Teenia Ridick
• Weeksville Elementary School — Melanie Burley
Camden County Schools
The Camden County Teacher of the Year is Jennifer Lilly of Camden Early College High School.
Lilly is an Exceptional Children’s Program teacher who has been an educator for the past 17 years. She assists students with their high school classes and their transition to the local community college.
Lilly was characterized by coworkers as a “teacher who will work no matter the time of day to ensure that her school and students are taken care of.”
Each school in the Camden district also named its Teacher of the Year for 2021:
• Grandy Primary School — Rebecca Hassell
• Camden Intermediate School — Rachel Joyner
• Camden Middle School — Colleen Lyston
Camden County High School — Jennifer Glass
• Camden Early College High School — Jennifer Lilly
Perquimans County Schools
The Perquimans County Schools 2021 Teacher of The Year is Kelsey Anderson, a sixth-grade math teacher at Perquimans County Middle School.
School officials said Anderson was honored for her outstanding work in tracking data. She also draw visitors from other counties to watch her teach using Google Classroom as schools moved to virtual classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each school in the Perquimans district also named its Teacher of the Year for 2021:
• Perquimans Central School — Holly Jordan
• Hertford Grammar School — Colin Woodley
• Perquimans County Middle School — Kelsey Anderson
• Perquimans County High School — Amy Craddock
Currituck County Schools
The Currituck County Schools' Teacher of the Year is Laura Hughes, a sixth-grade math teacher at Moyock Middle School.
Individual teachers of the year at each school were not available.