Area students were among the winners in the annual Regional Math Contest hosted by Elizabeth City State University last week. 

Jaxson Smith of Camden High School took first place in Level 1 division of the March 23rd contest, while Manan Clark of Perquimans County High School won 2nd place in the Level 2 division. Karsyn Clayton, also of Perquimans County High School, won second place in the Level III division.