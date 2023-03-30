Some of the winners in last week's Regional Math Contest at Elizabeth City State University are shown with their certificates. More than 400 students from across the region participated in the contest.
Dr. Mohammed Hanif Talukder (right) presents an award to Sarah Marshall of Manteo Middle School at the Regional Math Contest held at Elizabeth City State University's K.E. White Graduate Center on Thursday, March 23. Marshall's performance qualified her to compete in the state level math contest.
Area students were among the winners in the annual Regional Math Contest hosted by Elizabeth City State University last week.
Jaxson Smith of Camden High School took first place in Level 1 division of the March 23rd contest, while Manan Clark of Perquimans County High School won 2nd place in the Level 2 division. Karsyn Clayton, also of Perquimans County High School, won second place in the Level III division.
Dr. Dipendra Chandra Sengupta, a professor in the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science & Engineering Technology, said ECSU has been hosting the Regional Math Contest for more than 45 years, attracting the best high and middle school students from across the region.
Sengupta described the Regional Math Contest as a "great opportunity for students to showcase their mathematical skills and compete with their peers from different schools."
This year's contest held at the K.E. White Graduate Center was "the biggest one yet," Sengupta said, attracting more than 400 students who competed in one of four divisions: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Comprehensive.
Dr. Mohammed Talukder, the contest's coordinator, "worked tirelessly" to prepare questions for the test with the help of other faculty members, Sengupta said.
"The questions were designed to challenge the participants and test their mathematical skills to the fullest," he said.
Students had to solve the problems within an allotted time frame, and the "competition was intense," Sengupta said.
Both ECSU student volunteers and faculty also were on hand, providing assistance to students. ECSU faculty graded the contest.
Dr. Julian D. Allagan, chairman of the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science & Engineering Technology, presided during the awards ceremony that followed the contest, presenting winners in each division with their award.
"The participants were thrilled with their success, and their parents and teachers were equally proud of them," Sengupta said.
Jacinta Taylor Dillard, who helped "ensure maximum" participation by area schools in the contest, was "ecstatic" with the turnout, he said.
"She said she would be aiming for 500-plus" participants next year," he said.
The following were the winners, by division, in the contest:
Level 1: Jaxson Smith of Camden High School, first place; Finnegan Davis of Manteo Middle School, second place; and Emerson Asby of Northeast Elementary School in Pinetown.
Level 2: Cara Walker of Manteo High School, first place; Manan Clark of Perquimans County High School, second place; and Michael Dunn of John Paul II Catholic High School of Greenville.
Level 3: Patrick Geiger of John Paul II Catholic High School, first place; Karsyn Clayton of Perquimans County High School, second place; and Amanda Perez of John Paul II Catholic High School, third place.
Comprehensive: 1st Place Jeremiah Reid of John Paul II Catholic High School, first place; Landen Sheeler of Rocky Mount High School, second place; and Annabel Geiger of John Paul II Catholic High School, third place.
The winners all qualified to compete in the state-level math contest.