Editor’s note: This is an installment in a recurring series of stories about why College of The Albemarle students and graduates decided to attend the college.
Leroya Banks earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University but decided she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“The desire to help and serve the community that I grew up in led me to pursue a career in law enforcement,” she said.
So after being hired by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019, completing basic law enforcement training was her next logical step.
Banks enrolled in the BLET program at COA. The 16-week program provides students with the training necessary to prepare for the rigors of a career in law enforcement, according to COA.
Students participate in multiple practical exams and must successfully complete the Police Officer Physical Abilities Test. Banks said she enjoyed her experience at COA, noting it gave her an opportunity to network with other officers.
“My experience at COA was nothing short of amazing,” she said. “The extensive training received prepared me for the things I need to have a successful career.”
Banks graduated from the BLET program last July.
“My future goals are to continue to be the best I can be by being a positive role model for my daughter while continuing my career in law enforcement with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office,” she said.